NFL London Games 2025 on TV: Watch free UK coverage, full schedule
Your guide to watching the NFL London Games 2025 live on TV for free.
The NFL touches down in the UK for another batch of explosive games across London.
The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars have each moved a home game to the UK capital, with the first two playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before the Jags take over Wembley.
A host of high-profile players will feature across the three weeks of action, including Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson.
Of course, all three games are sold out, but you can still tune in to watch live coverage on multiple platforms – including a free-to-air channel.
RadioTimes.com brings you the NFL London Games 2025 TV coverage and schedule.
NFL London Games 2025 TV coverage in UK
The trio of NFL London Games will be shown live on Sky Sports and on free-to-air channel 5 in the UK in 2025.
Sky will also show every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football game. The popular NFL RedZone will also be shown on Sky platforms.
Additionally, 5 will show two NFL games per week across its platforms every Sunday during the regular season.
The schedule will see one game from the 6pm UK time slot shown on 5, before a second game will be shown from 9pm on 5ACTION, which will be rebranded 5NFL on game nights. These games will also be live streamed on the 5 website.
NFL London Games 2025 schedule
Sunday 5th October
- Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings (2:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Sky Sports NFL / 5
Sunday 12th October
- New York Jets v Denver Broncos (2:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Sky Sports NFL / 5
Sunday 19th October
- Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams (2:30pm, Wembley) Sky Sports NFL / 5
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.