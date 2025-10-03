A host of high-profile players will feature across the three weeks of action, including Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson.

Of course, all three games are sold out, but you can still tune in to watch live coverage on multiple platforms – including a free-to-air channel.

RadioTimes.com brings you the NFL London Games 2025 TV coverage and schedule.

NFL London Games 2025 TV coverage in UK

The trio of NFL London Games will be shown live on Sky Sports and on free-to-air channel 5 in the UK in 2025.

Sky will also show every Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football game. The popular NFL RedZone will also be shown on Sky platforms.

Additionally, 5 will show two NFL games per week across its platforms every Sunday during the regular season.

The schedule will see one game from the 6pm UK time slot shown on 5, before a second game will be shown from 9pm on 5ACTION, which will be rebranded 5NFL on game nights. These games will also be live streamed on the 5 website.

NFL London Games 2025 schedule

Sunday 5th October

Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings (2:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Sky Sports NFL / 5

Sunday 12th October

New York Jets v Denver Broncos (2:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) Sky Sports NFL / 5

Sunday 19th October

Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams (2:30pm, Wembley) Sky Sports NFL / 5

