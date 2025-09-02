In addition to more live games, NFL: Big Game Night is a new game show format to be presented by former X Factor host Dermot O’Leary, with Sam Quek and double-Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora in the studio.

We have more details on everything above, including a full schedule of NFL games on 5 below, to be updated throughout the season once confirmed.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about 5's NFL coverage this season.

How to watch NFL on 5

5 will show two NFL games per week across its platforms every Sunday during the regular season, starting on Sunday 7th September.

The schedule will see one game from the 6pm UK time slot shown on 5, before a second game will be shown from 9pm on 5ACTION, which will be rebranded 5NFL on game nights.

All games will also be live streamed on the 5 website.

NFL games on 5 TV schedule

Sunday 7th September

Washington Commanders v New York Giants (6:00pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass / 5

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL / 5Action

Sunday 14th September

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins (6:00pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass / 5

Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL / 5Action

Sunday 21st September

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles (6:00pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass / 5

Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL / 5Action

Sunday 28th September

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions (6:00pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass / 5

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL / 5Action

Sunday 5th October

Dallas Cowboys v New York Jets (6:00pm) DAZN NFL Game Pass / 5

Washington Commanders v Los Angeles Chargers (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL / 5Action

What is NFL: Big Game Night on 5?

NFL: Big Game Night is described as "a new play-along entertainment format which will air around the 6pm games, designed to appeal to a Sunday early-evening family audience".

"Two teams of friends and family in the UK will battle for prizes in a series of games that are fast, furious and fun. They will be representing the two teams playing that night and can only score points when their team has the ball – so they’d better hope their team doesn’t fumble in the Big Game, or the other team could snatch up their chance to win.

"The winning team on the night will play one final game where they have the chance to win a holiday to an NFL city in the United States."

Host O'Leary said: "I’m really excited about hosting Big Game Night – the show combines two of my big loves: entertainment television and American football. I think it will be a really fun, silly and brilliant way to watch the game so I hope people enjoy it."

Quek added: "I can’t wait to kick off this new adventure with the NFL on 5! Sharing that excitement every Sunday night with Dermot and Osi is going to be brilliant. The mix of top-class sport and big entertainment is the perfect way for families, fans and newcomers to get involved. I’m so excited to get started."

