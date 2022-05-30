The Warriors return for their sixth Finals appearance in eight years. They reached five consecutive Finals between 2015 and 2019, winning three of those occasions – all against Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Golden State Warriors face the Boston Celtics as the NBA Finals arrive to steal the US sporting headlines for the next few weeks.

Two-time NBA MVP, three-time champion Steph Curry will be determined to add another glistening title to his trophy cabinet and his team are the favourites heading into this one.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a five-game winning streak to secure third in the Western Conference – the lowest they have finished in the standings when they have progressed to the NBA Finals.

Standing in their way of another title, the Boston Celtics, a historic outfit heading into their 22nd NBA Finals appearance. They have only won one title – in 2008 – since 1986 and will be determined to end the barren streak.

RadioTimes.com brings you the TV schedule, UK time and all the details you need to know about the NBA Finals 2022.

What time is NBA Finals in UK?

The NBA Finals begin at either 12:45am or 1:45am in UK time throughout the course of the series.

Most games start at the later time, but British die-hards will no doubt be defying their body clocks to stay up and soak in all the drama as it happens in real time.

Check out the full NBA Finals schedule below to see when each game takes place.

NBA Finals schedule 2022

All UK time.

Game 1

Friday 3rd June

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Live on Sky Sports Arena / Main Event from 1:45am

Game 2

Monday 6th June

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Live on Sky Sports Arena / Main Event from 12:45am

Game 3

Thursday 9th June

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics

Live on Sky Sports Arena / Main Event from 1:45am

Game 4

Saturday 11th June

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics

Live on Sky Sports Arena / Main Event from 1:45am

Game 5 (if needed)

Tuesday 14th June

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Live on Sky Sports Arena / Main Event from 1:45am

Game 6 (if needed)

Friday 17th June

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics

Live on Sky Sports Arena / Main Event from 1:45am

Game 7 (if needed)

Monday 20th June

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Live on Sky Sports Arena / Main Event from 12:45am

How to watch NBA Finals on TV

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream NBA Finals online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

