Max Holloway's BMF Title will be on the line when he and Charles Oliveira face off in the headline fight of UFC 326.

The pair are set for a rematch in Las Vegas more than a decade after they first shared the Octagon at UFC Fight Night, which ended in a victory by TKO for Holloway.

The duo will be reunited after establishing themselves as fan favourites and two of the most exciting fighters in the sport to watch over the past 11 years, so it's no surprise some are suggesting this could be the best bout of 2026.

Elsewhere, Middleweight duo Reinier de Ridder and Caio Borralho will both be seeking a response to recent defeats when they meet in UFC 326's co-main fight.

With a stacked main card and some intriguing preliminary fights as well, there is plenty for combat sports fans to get excited about ahead of Saturday.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 326, including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

When does UFC 326 start in UK time?

UFC 326 TV coverage will start at 2am UK time in the early hours of Sunday 8 March 2026 for the main card.

The preliminary card is expected to start around midnight UK time.

UFC 326 on TV and live stream

UFC 326 will be shown on TNT Sports 1.

The build-up begins at 10:45pm on Saturday 7 March, with live action on from midnight.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract.

You can watch TNT Sports with a monthly pass or via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video on a monthly basis without signing up to a contract, but TNT Sports Box Office for this particular fight costs a one-off fee.

Regular subscribers can also stream the action on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Watch UFC 326 in the US

US fans can watch the event live on Paramount+.

An essential plan, which includes ads, costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while a premium plan, with no ads, costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights will be available on Paramount+, with no extra PPV cost, while select numbered events, including UFC 326, will be simulcast on CBS.

UFC 326 fight card

Subject to change.

Main card – on TNT Sports from 2am

Max Holloway (c) vs Charles Oliveira – Lightweight Title Fight

Caio Borralho vs Reinier de Ridder – Middleweight

Rob Font vs Raul Rosas Jr. – Bantamweight

Drew Dober vs Michael Johnson – Lightweight

Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira – Middleweight

Preliminary card – on TNT Sports from 12am

Cody Garbrandt vs Xiao Long – Bantamweight

Donte Johnson vs Cody Brundage – Middleweight

Ricky Turcios vs Alberto Montes – Featherweight

Cody Durden vs Nyamjargal Tumendemberel – Flyweight

Early Preliminary card – not televised in UK but available on UFC Fight Pass

Su Mudaerji vs Jesús Santos Aguilar – Flyweight

Rafael Tobias vs Diyar Nurgozhay – Light Heavyweight

Lee Jeong-yeong vs Gaston Bolaños – Featherweight

Luke Fernandez vs Rodolfo Bellato – Light Heavyweight

