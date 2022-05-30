Rory McIlroy is enjoying 2022 so far and will be determined to make up for his absence in Dublin, Ohio last year. The Northern Irishman withdrew from the 2021 event citing "personal reasons".

The Memorial Tournament is back and a host of elite golf superstars are in the hunt to stamp their authority on the competition this week.

The 33-year-old has come alive over the last six weeks with a second place finish in The Masters igniting top five and top 10 finishes at the Wells Fargo Championship and PGA Championship respectively.

McIlroy faces stern competition from the rest of the pack, however. Jon Rahm won here in 2020 and held a six-shot lead following a stunning display in the third round last year. Immediately after he finished, he was informed he had tested positive for COVID and was forced to abandon his tournament.

Patrick Cantlay seized the opening to win his second Memorial Tournament title in three years after a tense playoff battle with Collin Morikawa to decide the event.

Fans can tune in to keep track of all the action live on Sky Sports across the span of the tournament with extensive live coverage throughout the days.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on the Memorial Tournament tee times live on TV via Sky Golf, plus full TV schedule and coverage details.

When is the Memorial Tournament 2022?

The tournament starts on Thursday 2nd June 2022 and will run until Sunday 5th June 2022.

Play will begin the afternoon in UK time due to the Muirfield Village Golf Club being located in Dublin, Ohio – five hours behind the UK.

Memorial Tournament tee times 2022

The tee times for the Memorial Tournament will be confirmed soon. For now, check out the list of contenders in the field, sorted alphabetically:

Aaron Rai

Aaron Wise

Abraham Ancer

Adam Hadwin

Adam Long

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Adam Svensson

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Andrew Putnam

Anirban Lahiri

Beau Hossler

Billy Horschel

Bo Hoag

Brandon Hagy

Brandon Wu

Brandt Snedeker

Brendan Steele

Brian Stuard

Brice Garnett

Bryson DeChambeau

C.T. Pan

Cam Davis

Cameron Champ

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Cameron Young

Camilo Villegas

Carlos Ortiz

Chad Ramey

Chan Kim

Charles Howell III

Charley Hoffman

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Curtis Luck

Daniel Berger

Danny Lee

Danny Willett

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Davis Riley

Denny McCarthy

Doc Redman

Doug Ghim

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Erik van Rooyen

Francesco Molinari

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Hank Lebioda

Harris English

Harry Higgs

Hayden Buckley

Henrik Norlander

Hideki Matsuyama

Hudson Swafford

J.T. Poston

James Hahn

James Piot

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Jediah Morgan

Jhonattan Vegas

Joaquin Niemann

Joel Dahmen

John Pak

Jon Rahm

Jordan Spieth

Justin Lower

K.H. Lee

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Tway

Kramer Hickok

Kurt Kitayama

Laird Shepherd

Lanto Griffin

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Lucas Herbert

Luke Donald

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Marc Leishman

Martin Laird

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Jones

Matt Kuchar

Matt Wallace

Matthew NeSmith

Matthew Wolff

Matthias Schwab

Max Homa

Max McGreevy

Michael Thompson

Min Woo Lee

Mito Pereira

Nate Lashley

Nick Taylor

Nick Watney

Pat Perez

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Patton Kizzire

Peter Malnati

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Richy Werenski

Rickie Fowler

Robert Streb

Roger Sloan

Rory McIlroy

Russell Knox

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Moore

Ryan Palmer

Sahith Theegala

Sam Ryder

Scott Piercy

Scott Stallings

Seamus Power

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stephan Jaeger

Stewart Cink

Sungjae Im

Taylor Moore

Tom Hoge

Troy Merritt

Viktor Hovland

Vince Whaley

Will Zalatoris

William McGirt

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

How to watch Memorial Tournament on TV

The Memorial Tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event throughout the tournament.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Watch Memorial Tournament live stream

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the event with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Memorial Tournament TV schedule

All UK time.

Thursday 2nd June

From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf - Red Button / from 5pm Sky Sports Golf

Friday 3rd June

From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf - Red Button / from 5pm Sky Sports Golf

Saturday 4th June

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf - Red Button / from 4:30pm Sky Sports Golf

Sunday 5th June

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf - Red Button / from 4:30pm Sky Sports Golf

