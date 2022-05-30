Memorial Tournament tee times 2022 golf: Live TV schedule in UK
Your complete guide to the Memorial Tournament tee times plus live TV coverage details and full schedule.
The Memorial Tournament is back and a host of elite golf superstars are in the hunt to stamp their authority on the competition this week.
Rory McIlroy is enjoying 2022 so far and will be determined to make up for his absence in Dublin, Ohio last year. The Northern Irishman withdrew from the 2021 event citing "personal reasons".
The 33-year-old has come alive over the last six weeks with a second place finish in The Masters igniting top five and top 10 finishes at the Wells Fargo Championship and PGA Championship respectively.
McIlroy faces stern competition from the rest of the pack, however. Jon Rahm won here in 2020 and held a six-shot lead following a stunning display in the third round last year. Immediately after he finished, he was informed he had tested positive for COVID and was forced to abandon his tournament.
Patrick Cantlay seized the opening to win his second Memorial Tournament title in three years after a tense playoff battle with Collin Morikawa to decide the event.
Fans can tune in to keep track of all the action live on Sky Sports across the span of the tournament with extensive live coverage throughout the days.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on the Memorial Tournament tee times live on TV via Sky Golf, plus full TV schedule and coverage details.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When is the Memorial Tournament 2022?
The tournament starts on Thursday 2nd June 2022 and will run until Sunday 5th June 2022.
Play will begin the afternoon in UK time due to the Muirfield Village Golf Club being located in Dublin, Ohio – five hours behind the UK.
Memorial Tournament tee times 2022
The tee times for the Memorial Tournament will be confirmed soon. For now, check out the list of contenders in the field, sorted alphabetically:
- Aaron Rai
- Aaron Wise
- Abraham Ancer
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Long
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Adam Svensson
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Andrew Putnam
- Anirban Lahiri
- Beau Hossler
- Billy Horschel
- Bo Hoag
- Brandon Hagy
- Brandon Wu
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brendan Steele
- Brian Stuard
- Brice Garnett
- Bryson DeChambeau
- C.T. Pan
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Cameron Young
- Camilo Villegas
- Carlos Ortiz
- Chad Ramey
- Chan Kim
- Charles Howell III
- Charley Hoffman
- Chesson Hadley
- Chez Reavie
- Chris Kirk
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Curtis Luck
- Daniel Berger
- Danny Lee
- Danny Willett
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Davis Riley
- Denny McCarthy
- Doc Redman
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Frittelli
- Emiliano Grillo
- Erik van Rooyen
- Francesco Molinari
- Garrick Higgo
- Gary Woodland
- Hank Lebioda
- Harris English
- Harry Higgs
- Hayden Buckley
- Henrik Norlander
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Hudson Swafford
- J.T. Poston
- James Hahn
- James Piot
- Jason Day
- Jason Dufner
- Jediah Morgan
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Joaquin Niemann
- Joel Dahmen
- John Pak
- Jon Rahm
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Lower
- K.H. Lee
- Keegan Bradley
- Keith Mitchell
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Tway
- Kramer Hickok
- Kurt Kitayama
- Laird Shepherd
- Lanto Griffin
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Lucas Herbert
- Luke Donald
- Luke List
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Marc Leishman
- Martin Laird
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Matt Jones
- Matt Kuchar
- Matt Wallace
- Matthew NeSmith
- Matthew Wolff
- Matthias Schwab
- Max Homa
- Max McGreevy
- Michael Thompson
- Min Woo Lee
- Mito Pereira
- Nate Lashley
- Nick Taylor
- Nick Watney
- Pat Perez
- Patrick Cantlay
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Patton Kizzire
- Peter Malnati
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Richy Werenski
- Rickie Fowler
- Robert Streb
- Roger Sloan
- Rory McIlroy
- Russell Knox
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Moore
- Ryan Palmer
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Ryder
- Scott Piercy
- Scott Stallings
- Seamus Power
- Sepp Straka
- Shane Lowry
- Si Woo Kim
- Stephan Jaeger
- Stewart Cink
- Sungjae Im
- Taylor Moore
- Tom Hoge
- Troy Merritt
- Viktor Hovland
- Vince Whaley
- Will Zalatoris
- William McGirt
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
How to watch Memorial Tournament on TV
The Memorial Tournament will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event throughout the tournament.
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Watch Memorial Tournament live stream
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the event with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Memorial Tournament TV schedule
All UK time.
Thursday 2nd June
From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf - Red Button / from 5pm Sky Sports Golf
Friday 3rd June
From 12pm on Sky Sports Golf - Red Button / from 5pm Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 4th June
From 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf - Red Button / from 4:30pm Sky Sports Golf
Sunday 5th June
From 12:30pm on Sky Sports Golf - Red Button / from 4:30pm Sky Sports Golf
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1