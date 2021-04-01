How to watch Jamel Herring v Carl Frampton free – TV channel, live stream, fight time and undercard

Carl Frampton is taking a shot at becoming Ireland’s first three-weight world champion this weekend when he steps into the ring with Jamel Herring – and you can watch the whole thing live on free-to-air TV.

The Belfast fighter enters the bout with a sparkling 28-2 record but has only fought on two occasions since December 2018 when he was stopped by Josh Warrington in an IBF Featherweight title fight.

Since then, he defeated Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas in 2019 before toppling Darren Traynor at York Hall during the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020.

Frampton’s opponent Herring has also been a rare sight in the ring over the last couple of years, having fought just once since November 2019.

The pair will go head-to-head at Caesars Bluewaters in Dubai, but fans in the UK will be able to settle in for the night and soak up the fight without paying a penny.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch Jamel Herring v Carl Frampton live on free-to-air TV, ringwalk time, undercard and more.

Jamel Herring v Carl Frampton fight date

Herring will face Frampton on Saturday 3rd April 2021 in a WBO World Super-Featherweight clash.

The pair were originally scheduled to meet last month but Frampton suffered a hand injury, meaning the bout had to be shifted back.

What time is Jamel Herring v Carl Frampton?

The main event – Herring v Frampton – is expected to go ahead any time from 10pm, but keep an eye on the event to make sure you don’t miss them if they arrive in the ring early.

The undercard begins earlier but won’t be shown on Channel 5. Much depends on the length of the undercard as to how long fans will be waiting for the main event.

Jamel Herring v Carl Frampton undercard

A range of talents will join Herring v Frampton on the billing for the big evening:

Jamel Herring v Carl Frampton (WBO World super-featherweight title)

Zhankosh Turarov v Tyrone McKenna (WBO Inter-Continental super-lightweight title)

Donnie Nietes v Pablo Carrillo (vacant WBO International super-flyweight title)

Tursynbay Kulakhmet v Heber Rondon (WBC International super-welterweight title)

Faizan Anwar v Evgenii Vazem (welterweight)

Keyshawn Davis v Richman Ashelley (lightweight)

Fahad Al Bloushi v Suraj (super feather)

How to watch Jamel Herring v Carl Frampton in UK

Fans can tune in to watch the fight for free on Channel 5 from 10pm.

You can also live stream the bout via My5 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

You can also tune into the iFL TV YouTube channel to soak up the event for free.

