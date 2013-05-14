ITV nets exclusive rights to England Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018 qualifiers
The broadcaster will have sole rights to live England games, with Sky to show matches involving Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland
ITV has scored a major coup by snapping up the exclusive live rights to all England's qualifying matches, home and away, for both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.
In a deal thought to be worth around £100m, every game in England's campaigns will be shown live on ITV, with highlights on Sky. The satellite broadcaster – which previously shared the rights to England games with ITV – will instead show all matches involving the other home nations and the Republic of Ireland.
ITV will show 20 further qualifying games, which do not feature any of the home nations, on ITV4.
Peter Fincham, ITV's director of television, said: “Bringing viewers exclusive live coverage of each key England international match is hugely important to ITV and means football fans will be able to watch for free England’s progress both at home and abroad as they attempt to qualify for the final stages of these tournaments.”