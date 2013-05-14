ITV has scored a major coup by snapping up the exclusive live rights to all England's qualifying matches, home and away, for both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

Advertisement

In a deal thought to be worth around £100m, every game in England's campaigns will be shown live on ITV, with highlights on Sky. The satellite broadcaster – which previously shared the rights to England games with ITV – will instead show all matches involving the other home nations and the Republic of Ireland.