Italian high-jumper inspires viewers with half-beard during Athletics coverage
Gianmarco Tamberi showed off the bizarre facial hair at the Indoor European Athletics Championships - drawing plaudits from fellow sports personalities...
Viewers watching the European Indoor Athletics Championships on Sunday afternoon saw an Italian high-jumper reach the heights of hipster fashion, even if he didn’t perform quite as well in the competition itself.
Gianmarco Tamberi impressed with his now trademark half beard/half clean-shaven look, with one sports presenter even suggesting the facial hair alone should qualify him for the 2015 Sports Personality of the Year award.
Other sports personalities were also inspired by Tamberi's example...
...while some commentators suggested another award was in order...
Sadly for Tamberi, his jumping wasn't quite as impressive as his beard on the day, leaving him in seventh place in the competition – but a winner in the eyes of hipsters everywhere...