Royal Ascot 2025 on TV: Schedule live stream and phone
Your guide to watching Royal Ascot 2025 on TV and live stream this week.
Racing's most glitzy, glamorous event on the calendar has arrived with five days of elite action to enjoy – it's time to crack out the tails.
Royal Ascot is a horse racing event like no other, with 250,000 spectators expected to flood the grounds throughout a sunny week in Berkshire.
There is a slate of 35 races in total to enjoy, including eight Group One races set to steal the headlines throughout the week.
Runners and riders are aiming for a slice of the £10 million prize pot to be divvied out to the champions, with legendary trainer Aiden O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore expected to go well this week.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Royal Ascot 2025, including the full TV schedule.
How to watch Royal Ascot on TV
Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV1 and ITVX every day, with the first races at 2:30pm.
Alternatively, you can tune in via Racingtv.com, which boasts exclusive coverage of the final race of the day at 6:10pm.
Live stream Royal Ascot online and via phone
You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
The last race of each day will be shown exclusively online at Racingtv.com.
Royal Ascot schedule on TV today
Day 1: Tuesday 17th June – Royal Tuesday
ITV1: 1:30pm – 6pm
Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6:15pm
- 2:30pm – Queen Anne Stakes
- 3:05pm – Coventry Stakes
- 3:40pm – King Charles III Stakes
- 4:20pm – St James’s Palace Stakes
- 5:00pm – Ascot Stakes (Handicap)
- 5:35pm – Wolferton Stakes (Listed)
- 6:10pm – Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap)
Day 2: Wednesday 18th June – Royal Wednesday
ITV1: 1:30pm – 6pm
Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6:15pm
- 2:30pm – Queen Mary Stakes
- 3:05pm – Queen’s Vase
- 3:40pm – Duke of Cambridge Stakes
- 4:20pm – Prince of Wales’s Stakes
- 5:00pm – Royal Hunt Cup
- 5:35pm – Kensington Palace Stakes
- 6:10pm – Windsor Castle Stakes
Day 3: Thursday 19th June – Ladies' Day
ITV1: 1:30pm – 6pm
Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6:15pm
- 2:30pm – Norfolk Stakes
- 3:05pm – King George V Stakes
- 3:45pm – Ribblesdale Stakes
- 4:20pm – Gold Cup
- 5:00pm – Britannia Stakes
- 5:35pm – Hampton Court Stakes
- 6:10pm – Buckingham Palace Stakes
Day 4: Friday 20th June – Royal Friday
ITV1: 1:30pm – 6pm
Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6:15pm
- 2:30pm – Albany Stakes
- 3:05pm – Commonwealth Cup
- 3:40pm – Duke of Edinburgh Stakes
- 4:20pm – Coronation Stakes
- 5:00pm – Sandringham Stakes
- 5:35pm – King Edward VII Stakes
- 6:10pm – Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes
Day 5: Saturday 21st June – Champions' Saturday
ITV1: 1:30pm – 6pm
Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6:15pm
- 2:30pm – Chesham Stakes
- 3:05pm – Hardwicke Stakes
- 3:40pm – Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
- 4:20pm – Jersey Stakes
- 5:00pm – Wokingham Stakes
- 5:35pm – Golden Gates Stakes
- 6:10pm – Queen Alexandra Stakes
Royal Ascot odds
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.