There is a slate of 35 races in total to enjoy, including eight Group One races set to steal the headlines throughout the week.

Runners and riders are aiming for a slice of the £10 million prize pot to be divvied out to the champions, with legendary trainer Aiden O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore expected to go well this week.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Royal Ascot 2025, including the full TV schedule.

How to watch Royal Ascot on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV1 and ITVX every day, with the first races at 2:30pm.

Alternatively, you can tune in via Racingtv.com, which boasts exclusive coverage of the final race of the day at 6:10pm.

Live stream Royal Ascot online and via phone

You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last race of each day will be shown exclusively online at Racingtv.com.

Royal Ascot schedule on TV today

Day 1: Tuesday 17th June – Royal Tuesday

ITV1: 1:30pm – 6pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6:15pm

2:30pm – Queen Anne Stakes

3:05pm – Coventry Stakes

3:40pm – King Charles III Stakes

4:20pm – St James’s Palace Stakes

5:00pm – Ascot Stakes (Handicap)

5:35pm – Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

6:10pm – Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap)

Day 2: Wednesday 18th June – Royal Wednesday

ITV1: 1:30pm – 6pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6:15pm

2:30pm – Queen Mary Stakes

3:05pm – Queen’s Vase

3:40pm – Duke of Cambridge Stakes

4:20pm – Prince of Wales’s Stakes

5:00pm – Royal Hunt Cup

5:35pm – Kensington Palace Stakes

6:10pm – Windsor Castle Stakes

Day 3: Thursday 19th June – Ladies' Day

ITV1: 1:30pm – 6pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6:15pm

2:30pm – Norfolk Stakes

3:05pm – King George V Stakes

3:45pm – Ribblesdale Stakes

4:20pm – Gold Cup

5:00pm – Britannia Stakes

5:35pm – Hampton Court Stakes

6:10pm – Buckingham Palace Stakes

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Day 4: Friday 20th June – Royal Friday

ITV1: 1:30pm – 6pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6:15pm

2:30pm – Albany Stakes

3:05pm – Commonwealth Cup

3:40pm – Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

4:20pm – Coronation Stakes

5:00pm – Sandringham Stakes

5:35pm – King Edward VII Stakes

6:10pm – Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes

Day 5: Saturday 21st June – Champions' Saturday

ITV1: 1:30pm – 6pm

Racingtv.com: 12:45pm – 6:15pm

2:30pm – Chesham Stakes

3:05pm – Hardwicke Stakes

3:40pm – Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

4:20pm – Jersey Stakes

5:00pm – Wokingham Stakes

5:35pm – Golden Gates Stakes

6:10pm – Queen Alexandra Stakes

Royal Ascot odds Advertisement In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, check out bet365 for the latest betting odds for Royal Ascot. For all the latest racings odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.