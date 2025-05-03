Journalism is the bookies' favourite going into the latest run of the iconic flat race, but there are question marks over his ability to perform – or travel – outside of California, considering he has never performed outside of the state.

Sovereignty is also expected to go well, but it all comes down to minute details on the day. Anything could happen once they spring from the gates.

Fans across the UK can savour the pinnacle of all-American racing live on Saturday night.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Kentucky Derby 2025.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby on TV in UK

The Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday 3rd May 2025.

You can watch the event live on Sky Sports Racing, with the race itself set to kick off at 11:57pm UK time (6:57pm local time).

Live stream Kentucky Derby online and via phone

Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the race via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

