The field was reduced to a maximum of 34 horses last year, but that has taken nothing away from the spectacle – with 30 jumps across the four-and-a-quarter-miles course.

For anyone unable to watch the Grand National on TV, mobile, or online, there will be full radio commentary of Aintree's flagship event available.

Fans have been able to listen to live coverage of the race since 1927. The BBC held the exclusive rights up until 2014, when talkSPORT joined the party.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the radio coverage details for the Grand National 2025.

Grand National 2025 on radio

Live coverage of the Grand National will be available on both BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

Listen to Grand National 2025 online

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Live – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices - from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

