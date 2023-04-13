We return to Aintree for one of the highlights of the British sporting calendar this weekend, as 40 more runners and riders lock their sights on glory.

The Grand National is the highlight of the horse racing calendar, the pinnacle of the sport, the top of the mountain, as far as jockeys, trainers, owners and punters are concerned.

Last year saw Noble Yeats storm through for a stunning, unexpected and entirely thrilling victory.

Sam Waley-Cohen – who rode the 50/1 longshot into the history books – became the first amateur jockey to win the race since 1990 in the final race of his career as he retired from the sport immediately after.

That seismic victory will understandably raise hopes and ambitions across the field in 2023 with any number of outside contenders hoping to upset the odds once again.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Grand National 2023.

When is the Grand National 2023?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

What time is the Grand National 2023?

The Grand National will begin at 5:15pm on Saturday.

It is the final event of the day and the ultimate box-office attraction that Aintree has to offer.

How to watch Grand National on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the race for free on ITV1 as part of their full daily coverage of the whole festival.

Live stream Grand National online

You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Grand National odds

