What time is the Epsom Derby 2025? TV coverage and live stream
Your guide to the Epsom Derby, including date, time and TV coverage details.
Britain's richest flat horse race returns for its 246th edition with trainer Aidan O'Brien aiming for his 11th winner – and his sixth in the last nine years.
City of Troy triumphed in 2024 as jockey Ryan Moore burst through the field to win by almost three lengths, much to the delight of punters who backed the favourite.
O'Brien-trained The Lion in Winter is set to go off among the favourites, but may face stern competition from Delacroix and Pride of Arras among the chasing pack.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Epsom Derby 2025.
When is the Epsom Derby?
The Epsom Derby takes place on Saturday 7th June 2025.
What time is the Epsom Derby?
The Epsom Derby will begin at 3:30pm on Saturday.
It is the key race of the Festival with four rides before it on the coverage.
How to watch Epsom Derby on TV
Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV1 between 12:45pm and 4:15pm.
Live stream Epsom Derby online
You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.
Epsom Derby Cup odds
