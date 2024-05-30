Auguste Rodin clinched victory by half a length in 2023, with Ryan Moore in the saddle for trainer Aidan O'Brien. He chased down 66/1 shot King Of Steel, who enjoyed a magnificent ride on the big day, to snatch glory.

As the race is run for three-year-olds, there can be no repeat winners. City Of Troy is likely to go off as favourite to claim the title in 2024, but faces stern opposition in the shape of Ambiente Friendly and Los Angeles.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Epsom Derby 2024.

How to watch the Epsom Derby 2024 on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the race for free on ITV1, live on Saturday 1st June 2024.

The Epsom Derby begins promptly at 4:30pm.

It it one of just two horse races – alongside the Grand National – that is legally obliged to be shown live on free-to-air TV.

Live stream Epsom Derby 2024 online and via phone

You can also live stream the race via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Epsom Derby 2024 odds

