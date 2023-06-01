Derby Day itself will see the 244th running of the iconic race at Epsom Downs Racecourse. This year's favourites include Auguste Rodin, Military Order and Passenger.

The Epsom Derby is one of the highlights of the horse racing calendar with a two-day festival of high drama beaming live across the nation on free-to-air TV.

Last year's favourite Desert Crown ran away with the title, while 150/1 shot Hoo Ya Mal came home in second.

TV coverage will be wide, free and extensive across the week, with ITV back to host hours of daily live broadcasts throughout each day.

Ed Chamberlin is back in the saddle on presenting duties and will be on hand to guide you through the twists and turns each day, with a stellar supporting cast of guests and experts.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Epsom Derby.

How to watch the Epsom Derby on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the full Epsom Derby Festival for free on ITV this Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd June. The races will be split between ITV1 and ITV4, while a couple of the races will only be shown on Racing TV.

You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Check out the full schedule for specific TV channels and start times below.

When is the Epsom Derby?

The Epsom Derby will run at 1:30pm on Saturday 2nd June 2023.

It is the second race of the day with a grand total of 15 races to enjoy over the course of the two-day festival.

Epsom Derby schedule

All UK time.

Friday 1st June – Ladies Day

ITV1 / Racing TV

2:00pm – The British EBF 40th Anniversary Woodcote Stakes 6F

2:35pm – The Racehorse Lotto Handicap Stakes 1M 113Y

3:10pm – The Dahlbury Coronation Cup (Group 1) 1M 4F

3:45pm – The Betfred Handicap Stakes 1M 2F

4:30pm – The Betfred Oaks (Group 1) 1M 4F

Racing TV

5:15pm – The Nyetimber Surrey Stakes 7F

5:45pm – The Winners Wear Cavani Handicap Stakes 7F

Saturday 2nd June – Derby Day

ITV1 / ITV4 / Racing TV

12:50pm – The Betfred Diomed Stakes (Group 3) 1M 113Y

1:30pm – The Betfred Derby (Group 1) 1M 4F

ITV4 / Racing TV

2:10pm – The Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3) 1M 113Y

2:45pm – The Aston Martin 3 Year Old 'Dash' Handicap Stakes 5F

3:20pm – The Aston Martin ‘Dash’ Handicap Stakes 5F

3:55pm – The Betfred Lestor Piggott Handicap Stakes 1M 2F

4:30pm – The Rio Ferdinand Foundation Northern Dancer Handicap Stakes 1M 4F

5:05pm – The JRA Tokyo Trophy Handicap Stakes 6F

Epsom Derby odds

