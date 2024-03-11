Once again, coverage of the festival will be free-to-air on terrestrial TV and online, with a host of experts on hand to steer you through every twist and turn during the week.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Cheltenham Festival 2024.

How to watch Cheltenham Festival on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV every day.

Tuesday 12th March

ITV1: 1pm – 4:30pm

Wednesday 13th March

ITV1: 1pm – 4:30pm

Thursday 14th March

ITV1: 1pm – 4:30pm

Friday 15th March

ITV1: 1pm – 4:30pm

Live stream Cheltenham Festival online

You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.

