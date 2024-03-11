How to watch Cheltenham Festival 2024: TV channel and live stream
Your guide to watching Cheltenham Festival 2024 on TV and live stream this week.
One of the highlights of the horse racing calendar has arrived: Cheltenham Festival 2024.
The finest runners and riders will assume position in front of the iconic grandstand, roared on by tens of thousands of punters – and many more tuning in at home.
Once again, coverage of the festival will be free-to-air on terrestrial TV and online, with a host of experts on hand to steer you through every twist and turn during the week.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for Cheltenham Festival 2024.
How to watch Cheltenham Festival on TV
Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV every day.
Tuesday 12th March
ITV1: 1pm – 4:30pm
Wednesday 13th March
ITV1: 1pm – 4:30pm
Thursday 14th March
ITV1: 1pm – 4:30pm
Friday 15th March
ITV1: 1pm – 4:30pm
Live stream Cheltenham Festival online
You can also live stream the festival via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
The last two races of each day will be shown online at Racing.tv.
