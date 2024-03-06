Cheltenham Festival 2024 schedule: Race times
Your guide to Cheltenham Festival 2024 schedule.
Cheltenham Festival is a fan-favourite horse-racing event with thousands of punters and home viewers set to soak up the action.
Four days of drama will play out on the iconic course, captured on free-to-air TV throughout the week.
A host of elite runners and riders will be busy making final preparations ahead of the start date on Tuesday 12th March.
There are 28 races due to be staged across the Festival with the week culminating in the big one: The Gold Cup.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Cheltenham Festival 2024.
When is Cheltenham Festival 2024?
Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday 12th March 2024 until Friday 15th March.
Racing action begins at 1:30pm each day and draws to a close with races at 5:30pm.
Cheltenham Festival 2024 schedule today
Day 1: Tuesday 12th March – Champion Day
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm
- Arkle Challenge Trophy - 2:10pm
- Handicap Steeple Chase - 2:50pm
- Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3:30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle - 4:10pm
- Juvenile Handicap Hurdle - 4:50pm
- National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Day 2: Wednesday 13th March – Style Wednesday
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle - 1:30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2:10pm
- Coral Cup Hurdle - 2:50pm
- Queen Mother Champion Chase - 3:30pm
- Cross-Country Steeple Chase - 4:10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase - 4:50pm
- Next race: Champion Bumper - 5:30pm
Day 3: Thursday 14th March – St Patrick's Thursday
- Turners Novices’ Chase - 1:30pm
- Pertemps Network Final Hurdle - 2:10pm
- Steeple Chase - 2:50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle - 3:30pm
- Next race: County Plate Chase - 4:10pm
- Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle - 4:50pm
- Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5:30pm
Day 4: Friday 15th March – Gold Cup Day
- Triumph Hurdle Jump - 1:30pm
- Country Handicap Hurdle - 2:10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle - 2:50pm
- Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase - 3:30pm
- Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase - 4:10pm
- Mares’ Chase - 4:50pm
- Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5:30pm
