Badminton Horse Trials 2025 on TV and streaming: Is it live on BBC?
Your guide to watching the Badminton Horse Trials 2025 on TV and live stream this week.
The crown jewel of the eventing calendar goes ahead at Badminton House this week.
The Badminton Horse Trials will pit the finest equestrian stars against one another in a duel for glory.
2024 reigning champion Caroline Powell will return aboard Greenacres Special Cavalier in a bid to defend the title, though last year's runner-up, Lucy Latta and RCA Patron Saint, will not feature.
Horses and riders will be put through three separate events on their way to the crown: Dressage, Cross Country and Show Jumping.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Badminton Horse Trials 2025.
Badminton Horse Trials on TV and live stream
The Badminton Horse Trials starts on Wednesday 7th May 2025 until Sunday 11th May 2025.
You can watch the action live on Badminton TV via ClipMyHorse.TV throughout the event for a one-off fee of £21.99, which includes 365 days of access to the platform.
Badminton TV will also include every event on-demand, meaning you can catch up with the drama after it has taken place.
Badminton Horse Trials 2025 on BBC
Only one session of the Badminton Horse Trials 2025 will be shown live on BBC.
The end of the show jumping test on Sunday 11th May will be broadcast on BBC Two from 1:45. Coverage will last two hours.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.