2024 reigning champion Caroline Powell will return aboard Greenacres Special Cavalier in a bid to defend the title, though last year's runner-up, Lucy Latta and RCA Patron Saint, will not feature.

Horses and riders will be put through three separate events on their way to the crown: Dressage, Cross Country and Show Jumping.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV details you need to know for the Badminton Horse Trials 2025.

Badminton Horse Trials on TV and live stream

The Badminton Horse Trials starts on Wednesday 7th May 2025 until Sunday 11th May 2025.

You can watch the action live on Badminton TV via ClipMyHorse.TV throughout the event for a one-off fee of £21.99, which includes 365 days of access to the platform.

Badminton TV will also include every event on-demand, meaning you can catch up with the drama after it has taken place.

Badminton Horse Trials 2025 on BBC

Only one session of the Badminton Horse Trials 2025 will be shown live on BBC.

The end of the show jumping test on Sunday 11th May will be broadcast on BBC Two from 1:45. Coverage will last two hours.

