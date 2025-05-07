Badminton Horse Trials 2025 schedule: Order of events today
Your guide to events at the Badminton Horse Trials 2025 today.
The Badminton Horse Trials 2025 is the pinnacle of world eventing – and the biggest names in the game are flocking to South Gloucestershire for a week of drama.
Competitors will be put to the test through a series of events designed to test stamina, precision, agility, speed and control among other attributes.
The dressage will be spread over the first two days, giving spectators a good opportunity to observe the horses and riders before the more intensive events begin.
The second category will see horses compete around an energy-sapping cross country circuit, while the third and final test is show jumping to wrap up the event.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the Badminton Horse Trials 2025.
Badminton Horse Trials 2025 schedule
All UK time. Subject to change at short notice. All sessions live on Badminton TV via ClipMyHorse.TV.
Wednesday 7th May
- 4:30pm – First horse inspection
Thursday 8th May
- 9am-5pm – Dressage
- 12:30pm – Anna Ross Dressage Display
Friday 9th May
- 9am-5pm – Dressage
- 12:30pm – Anna Ross Dressage Display
- To follow end of Dressage – Stallion Display
Saturday 10th May
- 10:30am – Shetland Pony Grand National First Rounds
- 10:50am – Shetland Pony Grand National Final
- 11:30am-5pm – Cross Country Test
Sunday 11th May
- 8:30am – Final horse inspection
- 11:30am – Jumping test (Part 1)
- 1:55pm – Band display
- 2:30pm – Parade of Competitors (From morning jumping)
- 2:45pm-3:45pm – Jumping test (Part 2 – Top 20) – live on BBC Two
- 3:50pm – Parade of the Duke of Beaufort’s Hounds
- 4:05pm – Parade of Prizewinners and Presentation of Prizes
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.