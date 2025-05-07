The dressage will be spread over the first two days, giving spectators a good opportunity to observe the horses and riders before the more intensive events begin.

The second category will see horses compete around an energy-sapping cross country circuit, while the third and final test is show jumping to wrap up the event.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the Badminton Horse Trials 2025.

Badminton Horse Trials 2025 schedule

All UK time. Subject to change at short notice. All sessions live on Badminton TV via ClipMyHorse.TV.

Wednesday 7th May

4:30pm – First horse inspection

Thursday 8th May

9am-5pm – Dressage

12:30pm – Anna Ross Dressage Display

Friday 9th May

9am-5pm – Dressage

12:30pm – Anna Ross Dressage Display

To follow end of Dressage – Stallion Display

Saturday 10th May

10:30am – Shetland Pony Grand National First Rounds

10:50am – Shetland Pony Grand National Final

11:30am-5pm – Cross Country Test

Sunday 11th May

8:30am – Final horse inspection

11:30am – Jumping test (Part 1)

1:55pm – Band display

2:30pm – Parade of Competitors (From morning jumping)

2:45pm-3:45pm – Jumping test (Part 2 – Top 20) – live on BBC Two

3:50pm – Parade of the Duke of Beaufort’s Hounds

4:05pm – Parade of Prizewinners and Presentation of Prizes

