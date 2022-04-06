A fresh field of 40 runners and riders will gear up to ride in the world's most prestigious horse race – the one they all want to win – at Aintree this weekend.

The Grand National 2022 is fast-approaching, odds are drifting back and forth with the tides, and tips are flying around in every direction.

Reigning champion Minella Times is back for more, superstar jockey Rachael Blackmore is ready to challenge for top honours once again and excitement is building ahead of an esteemed showdown that captures the nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the latest Grand National odds ahead of the race in 2022.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who will win the Grand National in 2022?

Odds provided by bet365.

Snow Leopardess – 8/1

The favourite. Snow Leopardess is a 10-year-old grey mare coming back from a year out of competition due to a leg injury, during which time she also gave birth to a foal.

She has won nine of her 19 career runs to date, finishing inside the top three on all but three occasions. A mare hasn't won the National since Nickel Coin in 1951 but Snow Leopardess appears to boast the quality over fences and all the right credentials to break the drought.

Trained with the National in mind, Fiddlerontheroof is coming in fresh having been rested for the Gold Cup.

Previous form as a Grade One winner over hurdles, this 8-year-old has only finished outside of the top three once in his last 18 races, a streak stretching back to 2018 when he came in fifth and fourth in his debut outings.

Minella Times – 14/1

If we're answering the question honestly: who will win the Grand National in 2022? The name of reigning champion Minella Times is unlikely to be the first from our lips.

The 9-year-old, trained by Henry De Bromhead, has barely run since his triumph last year. In the two races since then, Minella Times has fallen and pulled up. He's also coming in heavy this year, at the top of his weight, and would be the heaviest winner in 48 years.

The odds appear stacked against Minella Times, but loaded onto his back is the sensation that is Rachael Blackmore. She is capable of leading any number of horses to any number of victories over her career to come. Don't rule out Minella Times so long as Blackmore is seated.

Grand National 2022 odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for the Grand National.

For all the latest golf odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Snow Leopardess – 8/1 Delta Work – 8/1 Any Second Now – 9/1 Escaria Ten – 11/1 Enjoy D'allen – 12/1 Minella Times – 14/1 Fiddlerontheroof – 16/1 Eclair Surf – 16/1 Burrows Saint – 20/1 Longhouse Poet – 20/1 Run Wild Fred – 25/1 Farclas – 25/1

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Please gamble responsibly. For advice and support on staying in control of your gambling, visit BeGambleAware.org.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.