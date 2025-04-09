World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is back to defend his title in 2025, but Rory McIlroy once again enters the contest as his closest rival.

McIlroy's much-publicised drought at the majors stretches back to 2014, but his form has been exquisite in the lead-up to this one.

And it all starts this week. Fans across the UK and beyond will relish the chance to soak up another year of action at Augusta National – and we're on hand to help make that happen.

RadioTimes.com brings you the start date and time for The Masters 2025 as well as the time difference between Augusta National and the UK.

When does The Masters 2025 start?

The Masters begins on Thursday 10th April 2025.

Players have been getting used to conditions at Augusta National on Monday and Tuesday with a pair of practice rounds.

Round one starts on Thursday, with the fourth and final round being played on Sunday 13th April 2025.

What time does The Masters 2025 start?

The Masters 2025 officially begins at 12:40pm UK time on Thursday with American pairing Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire kicking off proceedings.

What is the time difference for The Masters in the UK?

The time difference between Augusta National (Eastern Time, ET) and the UK is five hours.

