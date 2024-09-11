The maximum margin of victory in those events was just two points, which suggests we could be in for another cracker here as Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen takes the fight to the Americans.

Team USA captain Stacy Lewis will be determined to maintain USA's breathing room in the all-time standings.

The Americans have won 10 Solheim Cup trophies to Europe's eight, but the tide has turned with just two US victories in the last seven editions dating back to 2011.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the Solheim Cup 2024.

When is the Solheim Cup 2024?

The Solheim Cup kicks off on Friday 13th September 2024.

The tournament will run until Sunday 15th September 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch the Solheim Cup 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Solheim Cup 2024 live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Solheim Cup 2024 schedule

All UK time.

Friday 13th September

From 11:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Saturday 14th September

From 11:30am on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

Sunday 15th September

From 1pm on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW

