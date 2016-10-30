Where can I watch the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix on TV?
Find out where you can watch the latest race in the Grand Prix calendar live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
Formula 1 2016 TV coverage guide: Mexico Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton desperately needs to come out top at the Suzuka Circuit in Mexico City to close the 26-point gap on his Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg, who leads the championship going into the 19th race of the season.
Qualifying: Saturday 29th October
Coverage is live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1 from 6pm (Start-time 7.00pm).
Race day: Sunday 30th October
Live coverage is on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1 from 6pm (race starts 7.00pm).
Where else can I follow the Mexico Grand Prix?
BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has qualifying day coverage from 6.55pm on Saturday and BBC Radio 5 Live has race day coverage from 7pm on Sunday.
