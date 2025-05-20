The principality, and sovereign city-state, is walled in by France on three sides and the great blue beyond sweeping down the south-eastern edge.

Monaco covers a total area of 0.8 square miles (2.08km²) yet 13 drivers call it home – that means on average you're never more than 0.06 square miles away from a Formula 1 driver in the territory!

RadioTimes.com rounds up why Formula 1 drivers are so drawn to Monaco.

Why do F1 drivers live in Monaco?

Let's cut to the chase: Zero. Personal. Income. Tax. That means no requirement to pay taxes on income, wealth, properties, capital gains or even local taxes.

It's undoubtedly a big draw for drivers considering almost every driver on the grid takes home at least $1 million per year before sponsorships, with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton – both Monaco residents – pulling in salaries around the $60 million mark before endorsements and sponsor deals.

But why Monaco? There are other tax-friendly nations around the globe, so why do Formula 1 stars cram into the same square mile?

As we've alluded to, Monaco is a picturesque haven to look at. Nestled on the south eastern tip of France, several miles away from northern Italy, it boasts a year-round temperature over 16°c on average, with mild winters and warm summers, without pushing the mercury too high.

Its location also makes it ideal for drivers to scoot around the continent with 14 of this season's 24 races staged across the Middle East and Europe, including one in Monte Carlo.

Many team bases are in the UK, meaning drivers can make a short hop north and touch down in less than two hours.

And then there's the fact that Monaco boasts a special place in the heart of every Formula 1 fan or driver thanks to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Since its first running in 1929, the Grand Prix has provided the ultimate collision of glamour and sport on an annual basis. A-list celebrities, racing legends, current drivers, members of royalty and humble fans alike rub shoulders as cars weave their way through impossibly narrow turns. There is nowhere on the Formula 1 calendar you can get this close to drivers in full flight.

As cars have expanded by all dimensions, calls to drop the race from the schedule have grown louder due to a perceived lack of action, but it remains the ultimate race to win. Every driver wants it.

Monaco is a lucrative, practical and all-round idyllic location for Formula 1 drivers to enjoy the full experience of being inside the sport.

