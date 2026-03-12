The Chinese Grand Prix is the first chance many UK-based viewers will have to watch the new era of Formula 1 without dismantling their body clock for the pleasure.

Ad

The Australian Grand Prix provided an incredibly early start (or extremely late finish) for British fans, but Shanghai will offer an opportunity for Sunday morning entertainment without sacrificing the rest of the day.

George Russell signalled his intentions by making the most of Mercedes's favourites tag to win in Melbourne.

Of course, there will be lots of interest to see whether he can repeat the feat, at which point he would be considered the man to beat in 2026.

World champion Lando Norris experienced a mixed return to action but you can expect McLaren to develop their way into the new regulations as the season goes by.

Radio Times brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Chinese Grand Prix 2026 on TV and live stream.

What time is the F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026?

The Chinese Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 15 March 2026.

The race begins at 7am UK time.

All UK times and dates.

Friday 13 March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 3am

Practice 1 – 3:30am

Sprint Qualifying – 7:30am

Saturday 14 March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2am

Sprint – 3am

Qualifying – 7am

Sunday 15 March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30am

Race – 7am

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix on TV and live stream

The Chinese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.