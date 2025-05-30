Though their tussle at the top has McLaren well clear in the Constructors' standings, Max Verstappen, back in third, is still firmly in the hunt in the defence of his 2024 world championship crown.

The Red Bull driver will relish being back in Spain, where he won his first race in 2016 and has taken maximum points in each of the last three years.

2025 has been a tough season so far for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari, but the Brit could make history on Sunday by becoming the first seven-time winner of the Spanish GP.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is often seen as an F1 litmus test – if you can compete there, you should be well set for the rest of the season.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 1st June.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Spanish Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 30th May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 31st May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:15pm

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 1st June

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix on TV

The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Spanish Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

