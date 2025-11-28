Many people thought Abu Dhabi 2021 could never be topped, but the Qatar Grand Prix could ensure this season's finale is even more electrifying.

It takes a bold, brave person to rule out Max Verstappen before he's mathematically out of the running, and those people would have been left bruised again following his Las Vegas Grand Prix win.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the race for an issue relating to skid block thickness.

The result? Three drivers within 24 points of one another with two races to go. Lando Norris leads the way on 390 points, while Oscar Piastri has been caught by Max Verstappen with the pair level on 366 points apiece.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Qatar Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Qatar Grand Prix 2025

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place in the early hours of Sunday 30th November 2025.

The race begins at 4pm UK time.

All UK times and dates.

Friday 28th November

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm

Practice 1 – 1:30pm

Sprint Qualifying – 5:30pm

Saturday 29th November

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1pm

Sprint – 2pm

Qualifying – 6pm

Sunday 30th November

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30pm

Race – 4pm

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix on TV

The Qatar Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30pm this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Live stream the Qatar Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

