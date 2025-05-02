The Australian leads Norris and Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the top of the Drivers' Championship after winning back-to-back races for the first time in his career to make it three victories in the last four.

Much was made about the superiority of the McLaren car ahead of the 2025 season, but Verstappen is snapping at the heels of the two drivers ahead of him in the standings as he chases a fifth-consecutive world championship.

A sprint weekend means extra points are on offer, which is something the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers will hope to take advantage of after disappointing starts to the campaign.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Miami Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 4th May in UK time.

The race begins at 9pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Miami Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 2nd May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 5pm

Practice – 5:30pm

Sprint qualifying – 9:30pm

Saturday 3rd May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 4pm

Sprint - 5pm

Qualifying – 9pm

Sunday 4th May

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 8pm

Race – 9pm

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix on TV

The Miami Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 8pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Miami Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

