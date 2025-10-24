It's happening, isn't it? Max Verstappen has won three of the last five races to rip the Formula 1 title battle wide open in the closing stages of the 2025 season.

Ad

The Red Bull superstar won the United States Grand Prix last time out to reduce the distance between himself and Oscar Piastri to a relatively slim 40 points.

Verstappen has peaked at the opportune moment with a series of spectacular drives to thrust himself into contention.

McLaren frontrunner Oscar Piastri and teammate Lando Norris have lost steam in recent weeks and must produce the goods in Mexico City to avoid a nightmarish final four races.

A retirement from any of the top three drivers may be enough to end – or critically damage – their title hopes, especially if the others go on to win the remaining races.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Mexico City Grand Prix 2025

The Mexico City Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 26th October 2025.

The race begins at 8pm UK time.

All UK times and dates.

Friday 24th October

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 7:30pm

Practice 1 – 7:30pm

Sprint qualifying – 11pm

Saturday 25th October

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm

Sprint – 6:30pm

Qualifying – 10pm

Sunday 26th October

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 7pm

Race – 8pm

How to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix on TV

The Mexico City Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 7pm this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Mexico City Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.