The Dutchman has drifted 49 points back after he was penalised for his collision with George Russell, and will want to respond by winning in Canada for a fourth consecutive year.

In the Constructors' Championship, McLaren have moved 197 points clear of Ferrari, who despite an underwhelming start for Lewis Hamilton are up into second place.

Plenty of intrigue, then, ahead of the second North American GP of the year, which splits up the European leg of the 2025 season.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Canadian Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 15th June.

The race begins at 7pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Canadian Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 13th June

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 6pm

Practice 1 – 6:30pm

Practice 2 – 10pm

Saturday 14th June

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:15pm

Practice 3 – 5:30pm

Qualifying – 9pm

Sunday 15th June

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm

Race – 7pm

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix on TV

The Canadian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Canadian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.