Mercedes have gone about their business with quiet confidence this year and there's plenty of evidence to suggest Russell could force his way into a title battle should McLaren cool off in the second half of the season.

Oscar Piastri still leads the pack ahead of teammate Lando Norris, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen is in third.

The Austrian Grand Prix is fertile ground for Verstappen, who has won here four times on Red Bull's spiritual home circuit, though it was Russell who came out on top last season.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 29th June.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Austrian Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 27th June

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 28th June

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:15am

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 29th June

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV

The Austrian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Austrian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.