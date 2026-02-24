Wrexham are back at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday evening, aiming to tighten their grip on a Championship play-off place against Portsmouth.

Ad

The Welsh club are sixth after an eye-catching 5-3 victory over promotion rivals Ipswich Town on the weekend.

Phil Parkinson's side cannot afford to rest on their laurels, however, with a host of clubs chasing the top six.

Portsmouth are battling at the other end of the table and have moved five points clear of the relegation zone courtesy of back-to-back victories.

Both of those came on the road against teams in good form, which will be a warning to their hosts.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Portsmouth on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Wrexham v Portsmouth?

Wrexham v Portsmouth will take place on Tuesday 24 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wrexham v Portsmouth kick-off time

Wrexham v Portsmouth will kick off at 7:45pm.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Portsmouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wrexham v Portsmouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Wrexham v Portsmouth on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Wrexham v Portsmouth odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Wrexham (1/1) Draw (23/10) Portsmouth (27/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.