All four home nations could still reach World Cup 2026.

Tuesday is the final night of fixtures in the European qualification groups and drama is expected across the continent as teams battle it out to secure a place at next summer's tournament or one of the spots in the play-offs.

Though the expansion to 48 nations means more opportunities to qualify, many sides will still suffer that all-too-familiar feeling of heartbreak.

England are already there and Northern Ireland know their fate but it's set to be a big night for Scotland and Wales.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how the home nations can qualify for the World Cup 2026.

England

England have qualified for World Cup 2026 after topping Group K.

Thomas Tuchel's side won all eight of their games in the group – scoring 22 times without conceding a goal – with Albania securing second spot.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland finished third in Group A, three points back from second-place Slovakia and six behind leaders Germany.

However, their success in the last Nations League campaign means they have secured a place in the play-offs.

They will be in Pot 4 for the draw on Thursday 20th November, meaning they will play away at a team from the highest-ranked pot in their play-off semi-final.

Scotland

The initial equation is fairly simple for Scotland. Beat Denmark on Tuesday evening and they will top Group C, which means automatic qualification for next summer's tournament.

A draw or loss at Hampden Park will mean Steve Clarke's side finish second and head into next year's play-offs.

Wales

Wales can top Group J and qualify directly for World Cup 2026 if they beat North Macedonia and Belgium lose at home to Liechtenstein.

If Craig Bellamy's side win in Cardiff but Belgium win or draw then they will finish second and qualify for the play-offs.

A draw or loss against North Macedonia would leave them in third place but their recent Nations League success means they will still have a spot in the play-offs – albeit as part of Pot 4, which means they will be drawn away against a team from the highest-ranked pot in their play-off semi-final.

Which other teams have qualified for the World Cup play-offs?

Slovakia, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Italy, Albania and Czech Republic have all qualified for the World Cup play-offs after finishing second in their respective groups.

They will be joined by Switzerland or Kosovo from Group B, Scotland or Denmark from Group C, Spain or Turkey from Group E, Austria or Bosnia and Herzegovina from Group H, and one of Belgium, North Macedonia or Wales from Group J.

Romania, Sweden and Northern Ireland have already confirmed their place in Pot 4 via the Nations League – with either Wales or North Macedonia set to take the final spot.

