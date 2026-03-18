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World Cup 2026 qualifying play-offs on TV: Coverage, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the World Cup 2026 qualifying play-offs, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
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Published: Wednesday, 18 March 2026 at 11:31 am
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