Dreams will be realised and hearts will be broken as the final spots at World Cup 2026 are claimed in the qualifying play-offs at the end of March.

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16 European teams still hold hope of reaching this summer's tournament in North America but only four of them can make it to the promised land.

Northern Ireland travel to Bergamo to face Italy in the Path A semi-finals, the winner of which will take on either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Republic of Ireland are up against Czech Republic in Prague in the Path D semi-final, with either Denmark or North Macedonia waiting for them in the next round.

Elsewhere, six nations battle it out for the other two places in the inter-confederation play-offs.

A place at the World Cup feels within reach for the remaining teams, with just two wins needed to punch their ticket for the global festival of football, but the single-leg knockout format means that the hopes of a nation can be dashed in an instant.

Radio Times brings you the complete World Cup 2026 qualifying play-offs TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

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World Cup 2026 qualifying play-offs schedule 2025/26

All UK time. Subject to change.

Thursday 26 March

UEFA Path A semi-finals

Wales v Bosnia Herzegovina (7:45pm) BBC One Wales / BBC Two / S4C / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website / S4C Online

Italy v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) BBC One NI / BBC Three / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website

UEFA Path B semi-finals

Ukraine v Sweden (7:45pm) TBC

Poland v Albania (7:45pm) TBC

UEFA Path C semi-finals

Turkey v Romania (5pm) TBC

Slovakia v Kosovo (7:45pm) TBC

UEFA Path D semi-finals

Denmark v North Macedonia (7:45pm) TBC

Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm) TBC

Inter-confederation semi-finals

Bolivia v Suriname (10pm) FIFA+

Friday 27 March

Inter-confederation semi-finals

New Caledonia v Jamaica (3am) FIFA+

Tuesday 31 March

UEFA Path A final

Wales/Bosnia Herzegovina v Italy/Northern Ireland (7:45) TBC

UEFA Path B final

Ukraine/Sweden v Poland/Albania (7:45) TBC

UEFA Path C final

Slovakia/Kosovo v Turkey/Romania (7:45) TBC

UEFA Path D final

Czech Republic/Republic of Ireland v Denmark/North Macedonia (7:45) TBC

Inter-confederation finals

DR Congo v New Caledonia/Jamaica (10pm) FIFA+

Wednesday 1 April

Inter-confederation finals

Iraq v Bolivia/Suriname (4am) FIFA+

World Cup 2026 qualifying play-offs TV rights 2025/26

Fans can watch Wales and Northern Ireland matches live on the BBC. As well as coverage on one of the regional BBC One channels and another main TV channel, viewers also have the option to tune in via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.

S4C will also offer a Welsh language broadcast, both on TV and online, of all Wales games.

FIFA+ will have live coverage of the Inter-confederation play-off matches.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the rest of the UEFA play-offs will be available to watch for fans in the UK, but Republic of Ireland games are available on RTE in the Republic of Ireland.

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