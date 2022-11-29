The final round of group fixtures takes place between Tuesday and Friday this week, with 32 teams to become 16 by the weekend.

The World Cup is beginning to separate the wheat from the chaff as teams are being sifted out of the tournament.

Two teams left the tournament after the opening two rounds of World Cup matches, and many more will follow them on the next flights out of Doha.

England and Wales continue to fight away in Group B with the two home nations set to meet in Qatar on Tuesday evening.

Conversely, several teams have already booked their place in the knockout rounds, including pre-tournament favourites Brazil and reigning champions France.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of which teams have been knocked out of World Cup 2022.

Which teams have been knocked out of World Cup 2022?

As of 3pm, Tuesday 29th November, only two teams have been knocked out of the World Cup. A frantic opening week of the tournament included plenty of shock results.

Stunning victories, like Saudi Arabia's over Argentina and Japan's win against Germany, were followed up with defeats, leading to a situation where several groups enter the final round of games with one point separating two or three teams.

Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup – the earliest a host nation has ever been eliminated.

Group A: Qatar

Group B: TBC

Group C: TBC

Group D: TBC

Group E: TBC

Group F: Canada

Group G: TBC

Group H: TBC

