Australia were placed in a tricky group but appear to be holding their own against stern opposition. If they avoid defeat against Denmark, they've essentially booked their place in the next round.

The World Cup is bubbling towards the knockout rounds with Group D next under the microscope as Australia scramble to qualify for the Round of 16.

That remains a big 'if' though, with Denmark among the dark horses to go long in this tournament. Tunisia aren't entirely out of the picture just yet as they face qualified France, who may look to rest one or two stars in this one.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the World Cup 2022 Group D permutations ahead of a huge day in Qatar.

World Cup Group D permutations

France have already qualified for the Round of 16

Denmark will qualify if...

They beat Australia by more goals than Tunisia beat France (if Tunisia beat France).

Denmark will be eliminated if they fail to beat Australia.

Denmark cannot win the group

Australia will qualify if...

They beat Denmark.

They draw with Denmark and Tunisia fail to beat France.

Australia will be eliminated if they lose to Denmark, or draw with Denmark and Tunisia beat France.

Australia will win the group if they beat Denmark and France lose to Tunisia with a six-goal swing in favour of Australia.

Tunisia will qualify if...

They beat France, and Australia draw with Denmark.

They beat France by more goals than Denmark beat Australia.

Tunisia will be eliminated if they fail to beat France or Australia beat Denmark.

Tunisia cannot win the group

