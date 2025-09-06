John Mitchell has picked a strong side for this weekend's game as he looks to top the table and carry their early tournament momentum into the knockout stages.

Australia, meanwhile, still have work to do to book their places in the quarter-finals after their 31-31 draw with USA.

If the Wallaroos fail to upset England or to claim a losing bonus point, then a heavy USA victory against Samoa could see them exit the tournament and head back down under before the fun really begins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia in the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 on TV and online.

When is England v Australia?

England v Australia will take place on Saturday 6th September 2025.

What time is kick-off?

England duo Natasha Hunt and Jess Breach. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

England v Australia will kick off at 5pm UK time.

What TV channel is England v Australia on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two from 4:35pm, with coverage hosted by Gabby Logan.

How to live stream England v Australia online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app across a range of devices.

