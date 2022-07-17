Women's Euro 2022 presenters on BBC TV: Meet the pundits and commentators
Your complete guide to the presenters, experts and commentators guiding you through Women's Euro 2022 live on BBC this summer.
Women's Euro 2022 is sweeping up the nation into another sun-soaked feast of football.
England have booked a place in the knockout rounds and will be determined to build momentum and go all the way to the final on home soil.
The tournament has already set a record as being the highest-attended Women's Euro tournament in history – just after the second round of group stage games.
For those not lucky enough to be in the terraces for the big games, BBC have got you coverage with extensive Women's Euro 2022 on TV coverage.
They boast an army of talented stars offering their expertise on all the games across the land, including former stars and some of the current biggest names in women's football.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the Women's Euro 2022 presenters, pundits and commentators.
Who is presenting Women's Euro 2022 coverage on TV?
There's a wide range of talent featuring across BBC's coverage of Women's Euro 2022, including a host of ex-players from the women's game.
We've highlighted the key figures across the coverage, from the studio to the commentary box.
Women's Euro 2022 presenters
Gabby Logan
Alex Scott
Reshmin Chowdhury
Eilidh Barbour
Kelly Somers
Women's Euro 2022 pundits and experts
Fara Williams
Ex-England and Everton
Ian Wright
Ex-England and Arsenal
Kelly Smith
Ex-England and Arsenal
Anita Asante
Ex-England and Arsenal
Izzy Christiansen
England and Everton
Rachel Brown-Finnis
Ex-England and Everton
Sue Smith
Ex-England and Doncaster
Caragh Hamilton
Ex-Northern Ireland and Glentoran
Laura Georges
Ex-France international
Jonas Eidevall
Arsenal head coach
Vicky Losada
Man City and Spain
Anouk Hoogendjik
Netherlands international
Women's Euro 2022 commentators
- Robyn Cowen (lead commentator)
- Vicki Sparks (lead commentator)
- Jonathan Pearce (lead commentator)
- Pien Meulensteen
- Mark Scott
