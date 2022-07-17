England have booked a place in the knockout rounds and will be determined to build momentum and go all the way to the final on home soil.

Women's Euro 2022 is sweeping up the nation into another sun-soaked feast of football.

The tournament has already set a record as being the highest-attended Women's Euro tournament in history – just after the second round of group stage games.

For those not lucky enough to be in the terraces for the big games, BBC have got you coverage with extensive Women's Euro 2022 on TV coverage.

They boast an army of talented stars offering their expertise on all the games across the land, including former stars and some of the current biggest names in women's football.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the Women's Euro 2022 presenters, pundits and commentators.

Who is presenting Women's Euro 2022 coverage on TV?

There's a wide range of talent featuring across BBC's coverage of Women's Euro 2022, including a host of ex-players from the women's game.

We've highlighted the key figures across the coverage, from the studio to the commentary box.

Women's Euro 2022 presenters

Gabby Logan

Gabby Logan PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Scott

Alex Scott Getty Images

Reshmin Chowdhury

Reshmin Chowdhury Getty Images

Eilidh Barbour

Eilidh Barbour Getty Images

Kelly Somers

Kelly Somers Getty Images

Women's Euro 2022 pundits and experts

Fara Williams

Ex-England and Everton

Fara Williams Getty Images

Ian Wright

Ex-England and Arsenal

Ian Wright Getty Images

Kelly Smith

Ex-England and Arsenal

Kelly Smith Getty Images

Anita Asante

Ex-England and Arsenal

Anita Asante Getty Images

Izzy Christiansen

England and Everton

Izzy Christiansen Getty Images

Rachel Brown-Finnis

Ex-England and Everton

Rachel Brown-Finnis Getty Images

Sue Smith

Ex-England and Doncaster

Sue Smith Getty Images

Caragh Hamilton

Ex-Northern Ireland and Glentoran

Caragh Hamilton Getty Images

Laura Georges

Ex-France international

Laura Georges Getty Images

Jonas Eidevall

Arsenal head coach

Jonas Eidevall Getty Images

Vicky Losada

Man City and Spain

Vicky Losada Getty Images

Anouk Hoogendjik

Netherlands international

Anouk Hoogendijk Getty Images

Women's Euro 2022 commentators

Robyn Cowen (lead commentator)

Vicki Sparks (lead commentator)

Jonathan Pearce (lead commentator)

Pien Meulensteen

Mark Scott

