Women's Euro 2022 presenters on BBC TV: Meet the pundits and commentators

Your complete guide to the presenters, experts and commentators guiding you through Women's Euro 2022 live on BBC this summer.

Women's Euro 2022 presenters
Published: Sunday, 17th July 2022 at 12:47 pm
Women's Euro 2022 is sweeping up the nation into another sun-soaked feast of football.

England have booked a place in the knockout rounds and will be determined to build momentum and go all the way to the final on home soil.

The tournament has already set a record as being the highest-attended Women's Euro tournament in history – just after the second round of group stage games.

For those not lucky enough to be in the terraces for the big games, BBC have got you coverage with extensive Women's Euro 2022 on TV coverage.

They boast an army of talented stars offering their expertise on all the games across the land, including former stars and some of the current biggest names in women's football.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the Women's Euro 2022 presenters, pundits and commentators.

Who is presenting Women's Euro 2022 coverage on TV?

There's a wide range of talent featuring across BBC's coverage of Women's Euro 2022, including a host of ex-players from the women's game.

We've highlighted the key figures across the coverage, from the studio to the commentary box.

Women's Euro 2022 presenters

Gabby Logan

Gabby Logan
Gabby Logan PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Alex Scott

Alex Scott
Alex Scott Getty Images

Reshmin Chowdhury

Reshmin Chowdhury
Reshmin Chowdhury Getty Images

Eilidh Barbour

Eilidh Barbour
Eilidh Barbour Getty Images

Kelly Somers

Kelly Somers
Kelly Somers Getty Images

Women's Euro 2022 pundits and experts

Fara Williams

Ex-England and Everton

Fara Williams
Fara Williams Getty Images

Ian Wright

Ex-England and Arsenal

Ian Wright
Ian Wright Getty Images

Kelly Smith

Ex-England and Arsenal

Kelly Smith
Kelly Smith Getty Images

Anita Asante

Ex-England and Arsenal

Anita Asante
Anita Asante Getty Images

Izzy Christiansen

England and Everton

Izzy Christiansen
Izzy Christiansen Getty Images

Rachel Brown-Finnis

Ex-England and Everton

Rachel Brown-Finnis
Rachel Brown-Finnis Getty Images

Sue Smith

Ex-England and Doncaster

Sue Smith
Sue Smith Getty Images

Caragh Hamilton

Ex-Northern Ireland and Glentoran

Caragh Hamilton
Caragh Hamilton Getty Images

Laura Georges

Ex-France international

Laura Georges
Laura Georges Getty Images

Jonas Eidevall

Arsenal head coach

Jonas Eidevall
Jonas Eidevall Getty Images

Vicky Losada

Man City and Spain

Vicky Losada
Vicky Losada Getty Images

Anouk Hoogendjik

Netherlands international

Anouk Hoogendijk
Anouk Hoogendijk Getty Images

Women's Euro 2022 commentators

  • Robyn Cowen (lead commentator)
  • Vicki Sparks (lead commentator)
  • Jonathan Pearce (lead commentator)
  • Pien Meulensteen
  • Mark Scott
