The Red Devils, who beat the struggling Nottingham Forest 3-0 last time out, have won three of their last four to climb up to fifth in the league.

Manchester United are aiming to win their third consecutive Premier League game as Erik ten Hag's men travel to Wolves on Saturday.

Three points at Molineux on New Year's Eve would see them leapfrog Tottenham into fourth.

However, United will have to beat the new-look Wolves under Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui won his first league game in charge as Wolves beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Boxing Day thanks to a 95th-minute Rayan Ait-Nouri winner.

The victory leaves Wolves, who are still in the relegation zone, just three points off Leeds in 15th.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Man Utd?

Wolves v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 31st December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Man Utd team news

Wolves predicted line-up: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Hodge, Neves, Moutinho; Hwang, Podence, Costa.

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Anthony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Wolves v Man Utd prediction

United are rolling under Ten Hag and they'll be confident of securing another win at the struggling Wolves.

The hosts look better under Lopetegui and they'll be desperate to build on their win at Everton, however, United's quality should shine through.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-2 Man Utd (17/2 at bet365)

Wolves v Man Utd odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (3/1) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (10/11)*

