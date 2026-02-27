The Premier League weekend begins under the lights at Molineux on Friday, where Wolves host Aston Villa.

Rob Edwards's side battled hard but suffered stoppage-time heartbreak away at Crystal Palace. The 1-0 defeat at Selhurst Park was the latest nail in their coffin and leaves them 17 points adrift of safety.

Recent performances show Wolves are not going quietly and they'll have extra motivation on Friday, with West Midlands bragging rights on the line.

A trip to Molineux could be just the tonic for Aston Villa, who have run out of steam a little in recent weeks. Unai Emery's side have won just one of their last five games in all competitions and needed Tammy Abraham's 88th-minute equaliser to avoid defeat against Leeds last weekend.

Their hopes of a title challenge have evaporated and the focus now must be on keeping clear of the teams chasing the Champions League spots.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watchhas rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Aston Villa?

Wolves v Aston Villa will take place on Friday 27 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Aston Villa kick-off time

Wolves v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

How to live stream Wolves v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Wolves v Aston Villa on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

