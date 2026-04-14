Rotherham United will become the first team to be relegated from League One in 2025/26 if they are beaten away at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening.

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The Millers are 13 points adrift of safety with five fixtures to play – and it feels like a case of when and not if their fate is confirmed.

Wigan have been battling relegation themselves this term but back-to-back victories have seen them pull five points clear of the drop zone.

A third win on the bounce would ease any remaining relegation fears among the Latics and allow them to look ahead to next season.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wigan v Rotherham on TV and online.

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When is Wigan v Rotherham?

Wigan v Rotherham will take place on Tuesday 14 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wigan v Rotherham kick-off time

Wigan v Rotherham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wigan v Rotherham on?

Unfortunately, this game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

As the original fixture was scheduled to be played behind the 3pm blackout on Saturday 14 February, the rescheduled game cannot be broadcast under EFL rules.

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Is there a Wigan v Rotherham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Wigan v Rotherham on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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