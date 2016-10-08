What time is Scotland v Lithuania on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the 2018 World Cup qualifier
Published: Saturday, 8 October 2016 at 6:00 am
Can Group F rivals Scotland gain the upper hand by beating Lithuania before they play England next month?
The Scots have the home advantage with the match played at Hampden Park in Glasgow and while the two teams haven't played each other since 2011, Scotland lead their head-to-head with five wins compared with Lithuania's one victory.
They're also off to a good start in the World Cup qualifiers, having beaten Malta 5-1 in September, and manager Gordon Strachan is sure to be keen to take advantage of England's current woes.
When is kick-off? 7.45pm on Saturday 8 October
How can I watch the game? Coverage of Scotland v Lithuania starts at 7pm on Sky Sports 2
