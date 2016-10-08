What time is Northern Ireland v San Marino on TV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the 2018 World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park
Published: Saturday, 8 October 2016 at 6:00 am
Can Northern Ireland creep up the Group C rankings when they meet San Marino in the latest round of World Cup 2018 qualifiers?
Advertisement
The NI team enjoyed a good Euro 2016, and drew against Czech Republic in September. Martin O'Neill's side can also take comfort from the fact that San Marino have failed to win a single one of their World Cup qualifiers, losing 55 and drawing two (including 20 matches against the home nations).
Advertisement
But while they have every right to feel confident in their clash with San Marino, tougher times are surely in store when they meet Germany next week.
When is kick-off? 7.45pm on Saturday 8 October
How can I watch the game? Coverage of Northern Ireland v San Marino starts at 7.30pm on Sky Sports 5
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement