What Euro 2016 matches are on TV today, Saturday 11 June?
England and Wales begin their campaigns live on ITV and the BBC this weekend – but what time is kick off?
Published: Saturday, 11 June 2016 at 9:00 am
Euro 2016 continues this Saturday 11 June, with both England and Wales set to play their first games of the tournament.
All three matches this Saturday are live on either the BBC or ITV, with Wales's opening game also available on S4C.
Check out the fixture guide below to find out where you can watch England and Wales's Euro 2016 matches. And remember to check our full TV coverage guide to Euro 2016 for more information.
Euro 2016 live on TV – Saturday 11 June
Albania v Switzerland Group A: 1.20pm BBC1 (kick-off 2pm). Build-up on the BBC Red Button from 1.05pm
Wales v Slovakia Group B: 4pm BBC1 and from 4.15pm S4C (kick-off 5pm)
England v Russia Group B: 7pm ITV (kick-off 8pm)
