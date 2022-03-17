The Hammers had multiple chances to take the lead before Munir El-Haddadi scored the only goal of the game in the first leg in Seville last week but their performance in Spain will have filled them with belief that qualifying for the quarter-finals is by no means out of reach.

West Ham United will be looking to overturn a one-goal deficit when they welcome Sevilla to the London Stadium on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.

David Moyes' side will have taken further confidence from their 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Saturday while Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table Rayo Vallecano over the weekend.

But European knock-out games are new ground for this West Ham squad, which may make getting past their opponents – who are famously Europa League specialists – and booking their place in the next round even harder.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Sevilla on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Sevilla?

West Ham v Sevilla will take place on Thursday 17th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Sevilla will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Red Star v Rangers on Thursday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Sevilla on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Sevilla online

West Ham v Sevilla team news

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Vlasic, Benrahma, Fornals; Yarmolenko

Sevilla predicted XI: Bounou; Navas, Koundé, Gudelj, Augustinsson; Jordán, Delaney, Rakitic; Corona, En-Nesyri, Martial

West Ham v Sevilla odds

bet365 odds: West Ham (6/5) Draw (23/10) Sevilla (12/5)*

Our prediction: West Ham v Sevilla

West Ham face a nervy wait on the fitness of Michail Antonio after he was forced off against Aston Villa as their hopes will be dented significantly if he's not available.

Moyes' side showed in Spain that they can create chances against the visitors and they'll need to be much more clinical in front of goal to avoid their European run ending at the round of 16.

Sevilla's experience and outstanding record in the Europa League – having won the competition four times in the last decade – may just mean they're able to book their place in the quarter-final of the competition.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-1 Sevilla (11/2 at Bet365)

