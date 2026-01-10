West Ham United turn their focus away from the Premier League relegation battle on Sunday, when they host Championship side QPR in the third round of the FA Cup.

A 10-game winless run has seen the Hammers drift seven points from safety in the top flight but the club chiefs are sticking by manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

The Portuguese coach will want to use this weekend's FA Cup tie as a chance to turn the tide in East London so it would be no surprise to see him name a full-strength XI.

Even so, QPR will fancy their chances of securing a first win against West Ham in more than two decades on their first visit to the London Stadium.

The Hoops are chasing the play-offs in the Championship but have found away victories hard to come by recently, winning just one of their last seven games on the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v QPR on TV and online.

When is West Ham v QPR?

West Ham v QPR will take place on Sunday 11th January 2026.

West Ham v QPR kick-off time

West Ham v QPR will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v QPR on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 from 2:25pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream West Ham v QPR online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to West Ham v QPR on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra or talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

