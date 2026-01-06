Premier League relegation rivals West Ham United and Nottingham Forest do battle at the London Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Just four points separate the Hammers in 18th from the Reds, who are on the other side of the dotted line, after recent dips in form at both clubs.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been backed in January, adding strikers Taty Castellanos from Lazio, and Pablo from Gil Vicente, and would no doubt love to get one over on his former employers after being sacked by Forest earlier this season.

The visitors arrive in the capital after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on Saturday.

Forest's upturn in form under Sean Dyche feels like a long time ago now but the trip to fellow strugglers West Ham offers the English coach a chance to respond to those who have been critical of his defensive approach in recent games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Nottingham Forest?

West Ham v Nottingham Forest will take place on Tuesday 6th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

West Ham v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

