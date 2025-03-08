Newcastle, who will turn their attention to the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool after the West Ham clash, will be hoping to snatch a Champions League spot, otherwise they may have to settle for the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

It's a tight battle for European football for next season, with just six points separating third and 10th heading into the weekend's slate of fixtures.

West Ham, meanwhile, are fully focused on improving their Premier League position after exiting all other cup competitions.

The Hammers have won their last two in the league against Arsenal and Leicester to leave Graham Potter's men in 15th.

They should have enough breathing room between themselves and the relegation zone with 11 games remaining.

When is West Ham v Newcastle?

West Ham v Newcastle will take place on Monday 10th March 2025.

West Ham v Newcastle kick-off time

West Ham v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

