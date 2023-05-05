The Hammers went into the latest round of Premier League fixtures sitting four points clear of the drop zone with four games left to play after a 3-0 drubbing at table toppers Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

West Ham can take a giant leap towards safety by beating David Moyes's former club Manchester United at the London Stadium.

It's the start of a crunch week for West Ham as they host AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semi-finals in midweek before a London derby at Brentford.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is on the brink of masterminding a return to the Champions League in his first season at Old Trafford, although a couple more wins are needed to punch their ticket.

His team are looking to bounce back from Thursday's dramatic 1-0 defeat at the death against European hopefuls Brighton after Luke Shaw's last-gasp handball gifted Alexis Mac Allister the chance to score from the spot.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Man Utd?

West Ham v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 7th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Man Utd kick-off time

West Ham v Man Utd will kick off at 7pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is West Ham v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to West Ham v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

West Ham v Man Utd odds

West Ham v Man Utd prediction

