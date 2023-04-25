The Reds are seventh in the Premier League, however they're just three points behind Tottenham in fifth, while also holding a game in hand.

Liverpool travel to West Ham on Wednesday night with Jurgen Klopp's men hoping to secure European football for next season.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four league games and they've won their last two outings against Leeds and Nottingham Forest while scoring nine goals.

West Ham have turned their form around recently, with David Moyes's men winning three of their last five to move up to 13th in the table.

The Hammers look safe from relegation following their 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Sunday and they also have their Europa Conference League semi-final against AZ Alkmaar to look forward to.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Liverpool?

West Ham v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 26th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Liverpool kick-off time

West Ham v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is West Ham v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to West Ham v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

West Ham v Liverpool odds

